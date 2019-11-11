Army looks to extend streak vs Air Force

Air Force (1-1) vs. Army (1-1)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Air Force. In its last five wins against the Falcons, Army has won by an average of 11 points. Air Force’s last win in the series came on Nov. 8, 2013, a 79-68 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Falcons are led by Lavelle Scottie and A.J. Walker. Scottie has averaged 14 points and eight rebounds while Walker has put up 14.5 points per game. The Black Knights have been led by Tommy Funk and Chris Mann, who are scoring 13 and 12.5 per game, respectively.LOVE FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Army as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.