HIGHLIGHTS: Galchenyuk, Coyotes take down Sharks in shootout
Video Details
- Alex Galchenyuk
- Arizona Coyotes
- Darcy Kuemper
- FOX Sports Arizona
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- San Jose Sharks
- West
- West
-
Alex Galchenyuk scored twice in regulation and was the lone scorer in the shootout, and Darcy Kuemper made 35 saves in the Arizona Coyotes' 4-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618