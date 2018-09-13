Shohei Ohtani avoids tag, ropes yet another double
Video Details
Shohei Ohtani is making his case for AL Rookie of the Year as he sends his 40th extra base hit of the year screaming off the bat into right
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices