WATCH: Andrelton Simmons makes diving catch, flips ball to David Fletcher for the out

Video Details

Watch as Andrelton Simmons makes diving catch and flips the ball to David Fletcher for the out all while still laying on the ground.

ANNOUNCER: --2. Breaking ball, towards the middle. Simmons, diving. Knocks it down, flips it over to Fletcher. Got him at second base. Nice play by Andrelton Simmons for the third out.

Want to go check that. But, what a play by Andrelton Simmons. With that range, able to get to that baseball. The quick on the flip to second.

