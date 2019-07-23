Skip Bayless reacts to report that Magic Johnson cost the Los Angeles Lakers chance at Kawhi Leonard
Video Details
Skip Bayless weighs in on new details that emerged from Kawhi Leonard's trade. Hear Skip react to the report that Magic Johnson reportedly cost the Los Angeles Lakers chances at attaining Kawhi Leonard.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618