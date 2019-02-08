‘This might be a sign of great things to come’: Shannon Sharpe is impressed by Lakers’ performance vs Celtics
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe is impressed by the Los Angeles Lakers' comeback against Boston. Hear Shannon breakdown the buzzer-beater win and reasons why he believes they’re making the playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618