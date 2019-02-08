Doug Gottlieb: ‘The LeBron James Era with the Lakers officially starts now’
- Boston Celtics
- Doug Gottlieb
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- Rajon Rondo
- The Herd
Rajon Rondo sank an epic buzzer-beating shot last night against the Boston Celtics. Hear why Doug Gottlieb believes that this road win truly will usher in the LeBron James era for the Los Angeles Lakers.
