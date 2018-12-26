Doug Gottlieb explains the ultimate fear for LeBron and the LA Lakers
Video Details
- Doug Gottlieb
- Golden State Warriors
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Story of the Day
- The Herd
- West
- West
-
Doug Gottlieb breaks down the current situation for the Los Angeles Lakers after a victory over the Golden State Warriors along with an injury to LeBron James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618