Colin Cowherd on reports Cleveland could select Saquon Barkley with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft
Colin Cowherd reacts to reports the Cleveland Browns could select RB Saquon Barkley No.1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Colin explains why it would be a mistake not to draft a quarterback.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Stu Holden breaks down how Messi vs. Ronaldo is a bit like LeBron vs. Jordan
Just now
Chris Broussard: LaVar is not a deal-breaker for LeBron to join the Lakers
Just now
Colin Cowherd’s explanation on why flexibility is so key for a NFL team to succeed
15 mins ago
Colin Cowherd’s 2018 Mock Draft 2.0
1 hr ago
Colin isn't wavering, he's sticking with LeBron in the East
1 hr ago
Colin Cowherd reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ play in Lakers loss to Portland: ‘The dude is hard to play with’
3 hours ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
20146-20149