Nick Wright reveals how Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish can deliver the Dodgers a World Series title

In their reaction to the Dodgers' heroic GM 6 victory last night, Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss with Jenna Wolfe how Dave Roberts' Blue Crew can use aces Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish to deliver Los Angeles an epic World Series title.

