Nick Wright reveals how Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish can deliver the Dodgers a World Series title
In their reaction to the Dodgers' heroic GM 6 victory last night, Nick Wright and Cris Carter discuss with Jenna Wolfe how Dave Roberts' Blue Crew can use aces Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish to deliver Los Angeles an epic World Series title.
- AL
- AL West
- Clayton Kershaw
- First Things First
- Houston Astros
- Joc Pederson
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
- Yu Darvish
-
More First Things First Videos
Nick Wright reveals how Tom Brady can realistically play until he's 45
20 hours ago
Nick Wright on the Cleveland Cavaliers: 'This team just looks lethargic'
20 hours ago
Cris Carter and Nick Wright agree that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be MVP over Westbrook, Here's why
21 hours ago
Here's why Nick Wright says he 'doesn't trust the Eagles'
21 hours ago
Cris Carter explains how the Eagles can match the Cowboys' physicality with newly acquired Jay Ajayi
21 hours ago
Nick Wright reveals how Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish can deliver the Dodgers a World Series title
22 hours ago
More First Things First Videos»
20146-20149