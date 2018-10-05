Michelle Waterson realizes the significance of fighting on the UFC 229 main card
Video Details
The 'Karate Hottie' thinks she has the tools to beat Felice Herrig, and even gave a preview of the pep talk she expects from her mom.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices