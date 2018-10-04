Conor McGregor: ‘I’m gonna knock him clean out’ | FIGHTING WORDS
Video Details
McGregor gave his prediction for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov during Wednesday's open workouts. The former double champ seems happy to be back in the Octagon.
