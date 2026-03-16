USA vs. Venezuela World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How To Watch

Team USA. Venezuela. We have ourselves a World Baseball Classic Championship Game.

Venezuela took down surprise squad Italy in Monday's semifinal game after having defeated defending champions Japan.

Awaiting the South American squad in the final is Aaron Judge and Team USA, who took down the Dominican Republic in the semis.

The game will be Tuesday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

How to Watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic

FOX is your exclusive home to the WBC with games spread across the FOX family of networks.

The USA vs. Italy/Venezuela Championship Game will be on FOX on Tuesday, March 17 (8 p.m. ET). The game will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports app and FOX One. Catch the action on the following streaming options:

How to Watch on Galaxy XR Headset

Watch the World Baseball Championship Game on the FOX Sports XR app for the Galaxy XR headset powered by Android XR.

How to Watch At Cosm

Watch the World Baseball Classic Championship Game in a live immersive experience at Cosm’s award-winning shared reality venues in Dallas & Los Angeles. For details, click on Cosm.com.

Team USA Lineup, Pitchers

USA manager Mark DeRosa will go with New York Mets starter Nolan McLean for Tuesday's final. He started in the USA's lone loss at the WBC, a 8-6 setback to Italy in Pool B play. The 24-year-old McLean had a 2.06 ERA in 48 innings for the Mets down the stretch last season.

"I’m built for this," McLean said. "I’ve been waiting my whole life for something like this."

The vaunted USA lineup has nine home runs through the tournament, with four players (Yankees OF Aaron Judge, Red Sox OF Roman Anthony, Cubs OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Orioles 2B Gunnar Henderson) with two each. Anthony leads the team with seven RBI and Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has eight hits so far.

Venezuela Lineup, Pitchers

Team Venezuela has had an amazing run at the WBC, defeating Italy in the semifinals and the reigning champs Japan in the quarters. Now they face the ultimate test in Tuesday's matchup if they want to take down the USA for the first WBC title in its history.

Venezuela will go with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound against the USA. The Diamondbacks pitcher allowed three runs in 2.2 innings against the Dominican Republic in pool play.

Luis Arráez has been a hitting machine for Venezuela. The Padres star has two home runs and 10 RBI with a solid .348 batting average. In the win over Italy, Eugenio Suarez hit his first home run of the tournament. Royals star Maikel Garcia and Ronald Acuña Jr. had homers in the win against Japan, as did Wilyer Abreu who hit the definitive three-run homer that sealed the win over Japan.

WBC Final

Tuesday, March 17: USA vs. SF2 winner (8 p.m., LoanDepot Park in Miami on FOX)