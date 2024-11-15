Women's College Basketball USC's Juju Watkins reaches 1,000 points in two fewer games than Caitlin Clark Published Nov. 15, 2024 5:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

USC's JuJu Watkins reached 1,000 career points in the second-fewest number of games in NCAA Division I history — and two games quicker than Caitlin Clark — during the second half against Santa Clara on Friday.

The sophomore guard achieved the milestone in her 38th game when she hit a jumper with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter for the third-ranked Trojans.

According to the NCAA record book, LSU's Maree Jackson (1976-78), Oregon State's Carol Menken (1979-81) and New Orleans' Sandra Hodge (1981-84) all reached the mark in 37 games.

Weber State's Kathy Miller and Delaware's Elena Delle Donne also did it in 38 games. Former Ohio State standout Kelsey Mitchell did it in 41 games and Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter in 44.

Watkins set the all-time national record for scoring by a freshman last season with 920 points. She is the 31st player in USC history to reach 1,000 points.

Cheryl Miller, who is USC's career scoring leader at 3,018 points, reached 1,000 in 48 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

