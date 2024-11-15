Women's College Basketball
USC's Juju Watkins reaches 1,000 points in two fewer games than Caitlin Clark
Women's College Basketball

USC's Juju Watkins reaches 1,000 points in two fewer games than Caitlin Clark

Published Nov. 15, 2024 5:36 p.m. ET

USC's JuJu Watkins reached 1,000 career points in the second-fewest number of games in NCAA Division I history — and two games quicker than Caitlin Clark — during the second half against Santa Clara on Friday.

The sophomore guard achieved the milestone in her 38th game when she hit a jumper with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter for the third-ranked Trojans.

According to the NCAA record book, LSU's Maree Jackson (1976-78), Oregon State's Carol Menken (1979-81) and New Orleans' Sandra Hodge (1981-84) all reached the mark in 37 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weber State's Kathy Miller and Delaware's Elena Delle Donne also did it in 38 games. Former Ohio State standout Kelsey Mitchell did it in 41 games and Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter in 44.

Watkins set the all-time national record for scoring by a freshman last season with 920 points. She is the 31st player in USC history to reach 1,000 points.

Cheryl Miller, who is USC's career scoring leader at 3,018 points, reached 1,000 in 48 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes