Meet Sarah Strong: 5 Things To Know About the UConn Forward

Meet the next UConn superstar in the making: Sarah Strong.

The women's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of the top-ranked Huskies facing Marquette on Saturday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know Strong — a national champion in her freshman season.

1. Player Build

Strong is a 6-foot-2 forward with a versatile skill set. She can score at all three levels — off the bounce or the catch. Her mark of 60.1% from the field on 13 shot attempts per game is the epitome of efficiency. She shoots 38% from 3-point range and improved her free throw numbers from 74% as a freshman to 90.9% as a sophomore.

2. A Hurry to History

Strong surpassed the 1,000-point milestone on Jan. 19 when she scored 18 points in UConn's win against Notre Dame. Completing the feat in 59 games made her the third-fastest player in Huskies' history to accomplish such a feat, behind only Paige Bueckers and Maya Moore — two eventual No. 1 overall WNBA Draft picks. Strong also reached that mark in just 711 attempts: fewer shots than Bueckers, Mikayla Blakes, JuJu Watkins and even Caitlin Clark.

UConn honored Sarah Strong for reaching 1,000 career points with a ball to commemorate the event. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

3. One of One

Strong won the national championship in her first season at UConn, giving her a chance to join Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck as women's college basketball players to win four titles. It's an extremely high bar, but Strong is on track to make that two-for-two, as the Huskies are the only undefeated team in the nation, and the No. 1 team in the Associated Press' latest Top 25 poll.

4. Strong is Unrivaled

Strong was part of the 2025 class of new Unrivaled signings on a name, image and likeness deal. Unrivaled is a 3-on-3 professional basketball league founded by former Huskies' stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier that is played during the WNBA offseason. While Strong won't actually play for Unrivaled until after her time at UConn and in the NCAA is over, she is one of just 14 active players in college signed to one of these NIL deals and one of just three underclassmen along with UCLA's Sienna Betts and Michigan's Syla Swords.

5. Basketball Family

Strong's parents had — and still have — their own careers in basketball. Allison Feaster (now Allison Feaster-Strong) was Ivy League Rookie of the Year for Harvard in 1994, then a three-time Ivy League Player of the Year in the following seasons. She led the nation in scoring in both 1997 and 1998 and was the star of the first-ever No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 in March Madness, when Harvard took down Stanford in 1998. Feaster played for 10 years in the WNBA, as well as in Europe, while her husband, Danny Strong, also played professionally in Europe after playing for NC State in college. Feaster now works for the Boston Celtics as the vice president of team operations and organizational growth, while Allison Feaster-Strong has had a post-playing career as a coach in high school and organized amateur leagues.