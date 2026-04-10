Top 20 Players in the Women's College Basketball Transfer Portal

Shortly after UCLA clinched its first national championship in program history with a dominant 79-51 win over South Carolina, the NCAA Women’s Basketball transfer portal officially opened.

The portal will remain open from April 6 to April 20, giving athletes a brief window to explore new opportunities.

This year's transfer pool is especially deep, featuring some of the sport's brightest stars who are set to make a major impact on the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Here’s a look at the most notable players who have entered the portal so far:

Aaliyah Crump, F, Fr.

Transferring from Texas

Lined up to be the No. 1 shooter after Madison Booker's departure, Crump entered the transfer portal after her lone season with Texas. Despite her lingering injury throughout the season, her talent is evident, and she can make an immediate impact when healthy.

Mia Pauldo, G, Fr.

Transferring from Tennessee

In the wake of Tennessee's mass loss to the transfer portal, the Vols lost a star freshman guard in Pauldo. In her rookie season, Pauldo recorded 10.1 points per game. Her talent was proven in just one season, and she has a high ceiling regardless of her next team.

Tennessee star Mia Pauldo dribbles during the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Mia Woolfolk, F, So.

Transferring from Georgia

Woolfolk's height paired with her talent makes her an intriguing player in the portal. In her second season with the Bulldogs, Woolfolk averaged 13.9 points per game.

Jordan Lee, G, So.

Transferring from Texas

Finishing second in scoring on the Longhorns' roster, Lee helped lead Texas to two Final Four appearances. A team looking for a strong shooter will be a comfortable fit for the standout guard.

Liv McGill, G, So.

Transferring from Florida

McGill stands out as one of the higher-value players in the portal after she finished last season averaging 22.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The former five-star prospect was the only player in the nation to average over 20 points, six rebounds and six assists this season.

Kiyomi McMiller, G, So.

Transferring from Penn State

McMiller is departing from Penn State after its head coaching change. Her 21.6 points per game this season make her a solid target in the portal.

Dani Carnegie, G, So.

Transferring from Georgia

Carnegie was one of Georgia's most versatile players. She led the team in scoring with 17.8 points per game, adding 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Carnegie enters the portal as an offensive threat with plenty of room to grow.

Georgia standout Dani Carnegie during the first half of a game against Texas. (Photo by Scott Wachter/Getty Images)

Kymora Johnson, G, So.

Transferring from Virginia

Helping the Cavaliers reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2000, Johnson has elected to enter the transfer portal and is one of the top guards in the class. Johnson averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds last season. Look for Dawn Staley and South Carolina to draw fast interest in Johnson.

Zamareya Jones, G, So.

Transferring from NC State

Jones is coming off a breakout season with NC State, notching 14.6 points per contest in 31 games (30 starts). Based on her improvement in just one season, Jones could provide immediate production with her new team.

Tilda Trygger, F, So.

Transferring from NC State

Trygger announced her decision to enter the portal after recording 10.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season with the Wolfpack. Trygger, a forward with plenty of potential, will look to join a team that will allow her physical playing style and strong shooting range to flourish.

Hilary Fuller, F, So.

Transferring from Belmont

The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard averaged 14.0 points per game with the Bruins last season and enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Fuller is talented in a fast-paced offense and is dangerous in the paint.

Audi Crooks, C, Jr.

Transferring from Iowa State

Crooks — the second-leading scorer in the nation, who averaged 25.8 points per game — is a force in the paint. At 6-foot-3, Crooks is a dominant post presence who should make a big impact wherever she lands.

Taryn Barbot, G, Jr.

Transferring from Charleston

Barbot's standout season earned her a place as one of Charleston's all-time shooters. Her ability to attack the rim and her 3-point shooting is something to note for her next team.

Charleston standout Taryn Barbot takes a free throw during a first round game of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament against Duke. (Photo by Peyton Williams/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Skylar Forbes, F, Jr.

Transferring from Marquette

With one season of eligibility remaining, Forbes will look for a perfect fit that can compliment all her strengths. Forbes finished the season averaging 15.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Gracie Merkle, C, Jr.

Transferring from Penn State

The 6-foot-6 center is entering the transfer portal for her third time in her college career. Merkle finished with a 72.1% shooting percentage this season — the best single-season shooting average in program history — and averaged 15.1 points per game.

Nunu Agara, F, Jr.

Transferring from Stanford

Agara was one of the Cardinal's most dominant players, averaging 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season. She enters the portal with one season of eligibility left.

Jada Williams, G, Jr.

Transferring from Iowa State

Williams played one season with the Cyclones after spending two seasons with Arizona. The star forward notched career highs in multiple categories, including points (15.3), assists (7.7) and shooting percentage (41.7%).

Addy Brown, F, Jr.

Transferring from Iowa State

Joining Crooks and Williams in the portal, Brown elected to transfer with one season of eligibility left. The 6-foot-2 junior averaged 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game last season.

Achol Akbot, F, Jr.

Transferring from Oklahoma State to North Carolina

The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 12.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Cowgirls last season. Akbot has the talent to become a versatile player and could be a steal in the portal.

Essence Cody, F, Sr.

Transferring from Alabama

As one of Alabama's strongest offensive players, Cody will enter the portal for her final season of eligibility. She recorded 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season and will certainly draw interest from numerous teams.