Ole Miss stuns top-seeded Stanford to advance to Sweet 16
Madison Scott hit a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left that gave Mississippi the lead for good, Angel Baker scored 13 points, and the Rebels delivered on their declaration to get defensive, stunning top-seeded Stanford 54-49 on Sunday night to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years.
Behind the entire game, Stanford called timeout with 28 seconds left then Hannah Jump turned the ball over and Scott converted. Haley Jones lost the ball out of bounds on the Cardinal’s last possession with a chance to tie then again in the waning moments.
Marquesha Davis hit a pair of free throws with 15.4 seconds to play as Ole Miss overcame not making a field goal over the final 5:47, going 0-for-8.
The upstart Rebels (25-8) advance to the Seattle Regional semifinal next weekend, while Tara VanDerveer’s Stanford team (29-6) is eliminated far earlier than this group envisioned — the season ending on the Cardinal’s home floor.
Only four No. 1 seeds had lost before the Sweet 16 since 1994, with Duke the last one in 2009. Stanford did so once before, falling to 16th-seeded Harvard in the first round of the 1998 tournament.
The Cardinal had reached 14 straight Sweet 16s and hadn’t lost in the first or second rounds since No. 10 seed Florida State shocked the fifth-seeded Cardinal 68-61 at Maples Pavilion in the second round exactly 16 years ago to the day before on March 19, 2007.
Cameron Brink came back from a one-game absence because of a stomach bug to finish with 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocked shots, but Stanford never led and tried to come from behind all night. The program’s career blocks leader, she finished with 118 on the season and has 297 total.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Paige Bueckers' March Madness Diary: Gearing up for the tournamentUConn is starting to look like UConn again2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed
March Madness: Unbeaten South Carolina seeks to defend titleThe Caitlin Clark show is off and running at the NCAA TournamentNCAA Women's March Madness Bracket predictions, upsets, Final Four picks
2023 Women's NCAA Tournament odds: Sleepers, expert picks to win March MadnessNCAA sanctions Miami WBB for NIL-related recruitment of Cavinder twinsAliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark headline women's AP All-America team
