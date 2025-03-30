Women's College Basketball NCAA Women's Tournament 2025: Texas advances to first Final Four since 2003 Updated Mar. 31, 2025 9:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament continues Monday with the final day of Elite Eight action.

First, Madison Booker and No. 1 seed Texas took down Hailey Van Lith and No. 2 seed TCU.

Now, Paige Bueckers No. 2 seed UConn face Kiki Iriafen and top-seeded USC.

The Final Four is in Tampa, Florida on Friday night.

Here are Monday's highlights!

No. 2 seed TCU vs. No. 1 seed Texas

The Longhorns used a surge at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter to pull away from the Horned Frogs. With the win, No. 1 seed Texas made it back to the Final Four for the first time since 2003, where it will face No. 1 seed South Carolina on Friday in Tampa Bay.

Madison Booker scored 18 points on 8-of-17 shooting. She grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots.

Kyla Oldacre came off the bench to score nine points, including a clutch and-1 layup, and helped to limit TCU's Sedona Prince to just four points. Prince, ultimately, fouled out with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.

After shooting 46.7% across three NCAA Tournament games, Haley Van Lith went 3-of-15 from the field. She ended with 17 points, getting most of her offense from the free-throw line, where she shot 10-of-11.

No. 2 seed UConn vs. No. 1 seed USC

Reporting by The Associated Press.

