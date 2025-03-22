Women's College Basketball NCAA Women's Tournament 2025: Top moments from Day 2 Updated Mar. 22, 2025 3:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament is in full swing!

[Read more: 2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch]

Here are all the top moments from Day 2 of the women's tournament:

No. 2 seed UConn dominates No. 15 seed Arkansas State by 69 points

Azzi Fudd had 21 of her 27 points in the first half as second-seeded UConn rolled to a 103-34 win over Arkansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Freshman Sarah Strong added 20 points and 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in her NCAA Tournament debut. Most of those came in the first half when UConn jumped out to a 66-16 advantage at the half, playing nearly flawless basketball.

The Huskies had runs of 22-0, 12-0 and 13-0 in the first half as UConn won its 31st consecutive first-round game.

UConn (32-3) scored 34 points in the first quarter, making all 11 of its two-point shots. Many of those were layups coming off the press.

Arkansas State (21-11), which likes to apply pressure itself, had no answer for the Huskies. Crislyn Rose led the Red Wolves with seven points. The team shot 17% from the field (12-for-70), including going 7-for-40 from behind the arc.

UConn will take on the winner of Saturday's game between seventh-seeded Oklahoma State and 10th-seeded South Dakota State in Storrs on Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

No. 6 seed Iowa routs No. 11 Murray State in first round

Freshman Ava Heiden scored a career-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and sixth-seeded Iowa rolled past No. 11 seed Murray State, 92-57, on Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Lucy Olsen had 12 points and a career-high 12 assists for the Hawkeyes (23-10). They scored a season-high in points in the first tournament win for first-year Iowa coach Jan Jensen, a longtime assistant who was promoted after Lisa Bluder retired.

Murray State’s Katelyn Young, who averaged 22.2 points heading into the NCAA Tournament, left the game early in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. She finished with six points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes.

The Racers, who entered the game averaging a nation-leading 87.8 points per game, shot just 30.6% from the field and posted their lowest point total of the season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

