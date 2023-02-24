Women's College Basketball NCAA sanctions Miami WBB for NIL-related recruitment of Cavinder twins Updated Feb. 24, 2023 5:38 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

The NCAA has levied sanctions on the University of Miami women's basketball program for violations in the recruitment of twin guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who transferred to the Hurricanes last April after three seasons at Fresno State.

The sanctions, which were negotiated between the school and the NCAA, included a three-game suspension already served by head coach Katie Meier as well as a one-year probation period, a fine of $5,000 plus 1% of Miami's women's basketball budget, and reductions of allowed recruiting, official visits and recruiting communications days for the program's staff.

The penalties did not, however, touch the Cavinders themselves or John Ruiz, a prominent donor to Miami's athletics department. Ruiz's public and vocal involvement in name, image and likeness (NIL) deals for athletes has drawn outside scrutiny and is often cited as a major influence in the Hurricanes' consensus top-five football recruiting class in 2022-23 despite a tough 2022 season on the field.

But the NCAA made clear that it wanted tougher penalties, saying it was "troubled" by "the absence of a disassociation of the involved booster" as part of the sanctions that Miami agreed upon.

"Boosters are involved with prospects and student-athletes in ways the NCAA membership has never seen or encountered," the NCAA said. "In that way, addressing impermissible booster conduct is critical, and the disassociation penalty presents an effective penalty available to the (committee on infractions)."

This marks the first NCAA infractions ruling on an NIL case amid widespread reports of top college prospects being promised or even paid millions by boosters or booster collectives, including Ruiz at Miami, in exchange for their commitment to play at certain schools.

Ruiz tweeted a picture of himself with the Cavinder sisters and their parents on April 13, 2022, eight days before the twins publicly committed to transfer to Miami. According to Sports Illustrated, Ruiz's tweet was what initially caused the NCAA to investigate the recruitment process, as boosters are not allowed to directly meet with uncommitted prospects or give them "improper benefits." Meier's punishment stemmed in part from text messages showing her role in facilitating the meeting between the Cavinders and Ruiz, per SI.

Ruiz, meanwhile, criticized the NCAA ruling Friday, calling it a "cop out" and insisting it "does not affect what I do or how I will continue to do it." Miami released a statement accepting the penalties and supporting Meier.

This is not the first time Haley and Hanna Cavinder have been at the forefront of a groundbreaking moment in the NIL era. The twins amassed large social media followings during the coronavirus pandemic, especially on their joint TikTok account, which currently has 4.3 million followers. They have made headlines for signing several lucrative marketing deals, including one with Boost Mobile on July 1, 2021, the first day the NCAA allowed athletes to receive NIL profits.

The sisters promoted the contract in Times Square that day as a billboard proclaiming it as the "first deal in collegiate NIL history" shone behind them. Haley and Hanna also regularly post to their individual Instagram accounts, which have a combined following of 1.2 million.

Haley, a three-time All-Mountain West first-teamer and 2020-21 conference player of the year while at Fresno State, has started every game she has played in her first season with the Hurricanes, averaging a team-high 12.9 points. Hanna, who also made first-team All-Mountain West in her first two collegiate seasons, is averaging 3.7 points per game as a reserve for Miami this season.

The Cavinder twins told the NCAA that their decision to attend Miami was not influenced by what happened in their meeting with Ruiz, though they are among the athletes who have endorsed at least one of Ruiz’s business interests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

