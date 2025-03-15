Women's College Basketball
AP Top 25: UCLA headlines women’s poll and is top seed in NCAA Tournament
Women's College Basketball

AP Top 25: UCLA headlines women’s poll and is top seed in NCAA Tournament

Published Mar. 17, 2025 12:50 p.m. ET

UCLA remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball Top 25 on Monday, one day after the Bruins earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

The Bruins head into March Madness with two losses, both coming to USC during the regular season. UCLA received 19 first place votes from the 32-member national media panel. South Carolina, the defending national champion, garnered eight first-place ballots and was No. 2.

UConn was third after winning the Big East Tournament championship over Creighton in the only game with ranked teams last week.

[Read more: Paige Bueckers leads UConn to Big East title: 'They have all the pieces to win it all']

ADVERTISEMENT

USC and Texas rounded out the top five and are also No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament that starts later this week.

TCU, Duke, Notre Dame and North Carolina State were next. LSU was 10th.

The only change in the poll from last week was Creighton dropping one spot to 23rd, switching places with Florida State. There will be a final poll the day after the national championship game that will be played in Tampa, Florida, on April 6.

[Read more: NCAA Women's Tournament Predictions: FOX Sports' expert picks and analysis]

The SEC has eight ranked teams. The ACC and Big 12 each have five, while the Big Ten has four. The Big East has two and the Summit League one.

NCAA Tournament action starts Wednesday with play-in games.

[Read more: 2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch]

Here's the full AP Top 25:

1. UCLA  
2. South Carolina
3. UConn
4. USC
5. Texas 
6. TCU 
7. Duke 
8. Notre Dame
9. North Carolina State
10. LSU 
11. Oklahoma
12. North Carolina 
13. Kentucky 
14. Baylor
15. Ohio State
16. West Virginia 
17. Oklahoma State 
18. Maryland 
19. Kansas State 
20. Tennessee
21. Alabama
22. Florida State  
23. Creighton  
24. South Dakota State 
25. Ole Miss

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch

2025 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes