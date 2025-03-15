Women's College Basketball AP Top 25: UCLA headlines women’s poll and is top seed in NCAA Tournament Published Mar. 17, 2025 12:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

UCLA remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball Top 25 on Monday, one day after the Bruins earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

The Bruins head into March Madness with two losses, both coming to USC during the regular season. UCLA received 19 first place votes from the 32-member national media panel. South Carolina , the defending national champion, garnered eight first-place ballots and was No. 2.

UConn was third after winning the Big East Tournament championship over Creighton in the only game with ranked teams last week.

USC and Texas rounded out the top five and are also No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament that starts later this week.

TCU , Duke , Notre Dame and North Carolina State were next. LSU was 10th.

The only change in the poll from last week was Creighton dropping one spot to 23rd, switching places with Florida State. There will be a final poll the day after the national championship game that will be played in Tampa, Florida, on April 6.

The SEC has eight ranked teams. The ACC and Big 12 each have five, while the Big Ten has four. The Big East has two and the Summit League one.

NCAA Tournament action starts Wednesday with play-in games.

Here's the full AP Top 25:

1. UCLA

2. South Carolina

3. UConn

4. USC

5. Texas

6. TCU

7. Duke

8. Notre Dame

9. North Carolina State

10. LSU

11. Oklahoma

12. North Carolina

13. Kentucky

14. Baylor

15. Ohio State

16. West Virginia

17. Oklahoma State

18. Maryland

19. Kansas State

20. Tennessee

21. Alabama

22. Florida State

23. Creighton

24. South Dakota State

25. Ole Miss

Reporting by The Associated Press.

