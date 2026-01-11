Women's College Basketball
No. 19 Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge Torches No. 8 Maryland En Route to Upset Win
Women's College Basketball

No. 19 Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge Torches No. 8 Maryland En Route to Upset Win

Published Jan. 11, 2026 6:45 p.m. ET

Jaloni Cambridge scored 28 points with nine rebounds and eight assists to lead No. 19 Ohio State to an 89-76 victory over No. 8 Maryland on Sunday.

Fresh off a 41-point performance in a win over Illinois, Cambridge scored 12 in the final quarter against the Terrapins to help the Buckeyes (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten) pull away. Ohio State shot 11 of 22 from 3-point range.

Oluchi Okananwa scored 27 points for Maryland (16-2, 4-2) and surpassed 1,000 for her career.

Ohio State's only losses this season were against a pair of top-five teams — UConn and UCLA. The Buckeyes trailed by 15 in the second quarter, but by halftime the Terps were up 42-40 and it was anybody's game.

Ohio State led by one in the fourth when a 3-pointer by Kennedy Cambridge started a 13-2 run by the Buckeyes. Jaloni Cambridge added two 3s during that stretch.

Maryland has been dominant on the boards this season, but Ohio State fought to a 39-39 draw in that department and won the turnover battle 17-11.

Kylee Kitts scored 18 points for Ohio State and Kennedy Cambridge added 14. Yarden Garzon contributed 19 for Maryland.

The loss hurt Maryland's Big Ten title hopes, with the Terps about to go on a tough road trip to play No. 21 Southern California and No. 4 UCLA.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts Penn State on Wednesday night.

Maryland: At USC on Thursday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Women's College Basketball 2025-2026 Undefeated Teams Tracker: Texas Falls to LSU

Women's College Basketball 2025-2026 Undefeated Teams Tracker: Texas Falls to LSU

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes