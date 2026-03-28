2025-26 Women's Elite 8 Odds: Spreads, Lines, What to Know for all 4 Games

Only a handful of teams remain in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Check out the odds for each game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 28, as well as what to know about each matchup.

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SUNDAY, MARCH 29

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 UConn

Spread: UConn -27.5

Moneyline: UConn -100000, ND +5000

O/U: 141.5

What to know: We saw this matchup during the regular season, and if you can't tell by the spread, it didn't go well for Notre Dame. UConn beat the Irish 85-47, with all five of its starters scoring in double figures. There are some silver linings for Notre Dame, depending on how you look at things. The Irish only trailed by nine at half, after a 16-16 second quarter. In addition, N.D. shot a dreadful 1-for-16 from 3 in that game. Also, that game took place way back on Jan. 19. Is it possible the Irish can make things a little more pressurized for the Huskies? Unlikely, but you never know.

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 1 UCLA

Spread: UCLA -11.5

Moneyline: UCLA -675, Duke +490

O/U: 130.5

What to know: This is another one that we've seen before that didn't go well for the losing team. UCLA and Duke shared the court on Nov. 27, and after the first quarter, it was a 30-7 lead for the Bruins, en route to an 89-59 win. However, the spread is not as large as one might think, most likely because the Blue Devils have completely turned their season around. Consider this: Duke lost six of its first nine games, before winning 17 straight and eventually winning the ACC Tournament. Then it beat 6-seed Baylor in the Round of 32 (lost to Baylor by six in its regular-season opener) and beat 2-seed LSU by two in the Sweet 16 (lost to LSU by 16 on Dec. 4). Can the Blue Devils avenge a regular-season loss for a third time when they face UCLA?

MONDAY, MARCH 30

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 1 Texas

Spread: Texas -10.5

Moneyline: Texas -575, Michigan +425

O/U: 139.5

What to know: Arguably no team in the country is more battle-tested than Texas, which played 17 ranked teams during the regular season and Big 12 Tournament. It went 14-3 in those games, including wins over UCLA (the Bruins' only loss of the season) and South Carolina three times (Texas won twice). The Longhorns and Wolverines did not cross paths this season, and although Michigan went 6-5 against ranked opponents in the regular season and Big Ten Tournament, it can say something that no other team this season can say: It was the only team to challenge UConn, losing to the Huskies by only three back on Nov. 21. UConn won every other game this season by at least 13 points, including 30 wins by 25 or more. Point is, Michigan can hang with the biggest dogs.

No. 3 TCU vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Spread: SC -13.5

Moneyline: SC -1200, TCU +750

O/U: 131.5

What to know: South Carolina has made the last five Final Fours, three of the last five championship games, and has won the national title twice in the past five years. Dominant, much? It will be a tall task for TCU to take down the Gamecocks, considering the Horned Frogs have won their three Tournament games by a combined 59, and South Carolina has won its three games by a combined 135 points. Talk about hitting your stride. TCU got 10-seed Virginia in the Sweet after the Cavaliers upset 2-seed Iowa in the Round of 32. This will be a step-up in competition for the Horned Frogs, to say the least.