2025-26 Women's Second Round Odds: Spreads, Lines for all 16 Games

Mar. 22, 2026 1:52 a.m. ET

Published Mar. 22, 2026 1:52 a.m. ET

The Round of 32 in the women's NCAA Tournament is upon us.

Check out the odds for all 16 games at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 22.

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SUNDAY, MARCH 22

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 1 Texas

Spread: Texas -26.5

Moneyline: Texas -100000, Oregon +5000

O/U: 136.5

No. 7 NC State vs. No. 2 Michigan

Spread: Michigan -13.5

Moneyline: Michigan -1050, NC State +675

O/U: 143.5

No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 LSU

Spread: LSU -24.5

Moneyline: LSU -10000, TTU +3000

O/U: 145.5

No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 3 Duke

Spread: Duke -12.5

Moneyline: Duke -1000, Baylor +650

O/U: 126.5

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 3 TCU

Spread: TCU -9.5

Moneyline: TCU -520, UW +390

O/U: 125.5

No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Spread: Oklahoma -7.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -325, MSU +260

O/U: 158.5

No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 4 UNC

Spread: UNC -2.5

Moneyline: UNC -148, Maryland +124

O/U: 136.5

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Minnesota

Spread: Minnesota -4.5

Moneyline: Minnesota -198, Ole Miss +164

O/U: 126.5

MONDAY, MARCH 23

No. 9 Syracuse vs. No. 1 UConn

Spread: UConn -36.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 139.5

No. 9 USC vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Spread: South Carolina -22.5

Moneyline: South Carolina -10000, USC +3000

O/U: 131.5

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 1 UCLA

Spread: UCLA -26.5

Moneyline: UCLA -50000, OK State +4000

O/U: 138.5

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 2 Iowa

Spread: Iowa -14.5

Moneyline: Iowa -1450, UVA +850

O/U: 135.5

No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt

Spread: Vandy -13.5

Moneyline: Vandy -1000, Illinois +650

O/U: 153.5

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Spread: OSU -6.5

Moneyline: OSU -270, ND +220

O/U: 148.5

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Louisville

Spread: Louisville -8.5

Moneyline: Louisville -410, Alabama +320

O/U: 131.5

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 4 West Virginia

Spread: WVU -3.5

Moneyline: WVU -180, UK +150

O/U: 127.5