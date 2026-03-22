2025-26 Women's Second Round Odds: Spreads, Lines for all 16 Games
The Round of 32 in the women's NCAA Tournament is upon us.
Check out the odds for all 16 games at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 22.
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SUNDAY, MARCH 22
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 1 Texas
Spread: Texas -26.5
Moneyline: Texas -100000, Oregon +5000
O/U: 136.5
No. 7 NC State vs. No. 2 Michigan
Spread: Michigan -13.5
Moneyline: Michigan -1050, NC State +675
O/U: 143.5
No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 LSU
Spread: LSU -24.5
Moneyline: LSU -10000, TTU +3000
O/U: 145.5
No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 3 Duke
Spread: Duke -12.5
Moneyline: Duke -1000, Baylor +650
O/U: 126.5
No. 6 Washington vs. No. 3 TCU
Spread: TCU -9.5
Moneyline: TCU -520, UW +390
O/U: 125.5
No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Spread: Oklahoma -7.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma -325, MSU +260
O/U: 158.5
No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 4 UNC
Spread: UNC -2.5
Moneyline: UNC -148, Maryland +124
O/U: 136.5
No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Minnesota
Spread: Minnesota -4.5
Moneyline: Minnesota -198, Ole Miss +164
O/U: 126.5
MONDAY, MARCH 23
No. 9 Syracuse vs. No. 1 UConn
Spread: UConn -36.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 139.5
No. 9 USC vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Spread: South Carolina -22.5
Moneyline: South Carolina -10000, USC +3000
O/U: 131.5
No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 1 UCLA
Spread: UCLA -26.5
Moneyline: UCLA -50000, OK State +4000
O/U: 138.5
No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 2 Iowa
Spread: Iowa -14.5
Moneyline: Iowa -1450, UVA +850
O/U: 135.5
No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt
Spread: Vandy -13.5
Moneyline: Vandy -1000, Illinois +650
O/U: 153.5
No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Spread: OSU -6.5
Moneyline: OSU -270, ND +220
O/U: 148.5
No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Louisville
Spread: Louisville -8.5
Moneyline: Louisville -410, Alabama +320
O/U: 131.5
No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 4 West Virginia
Spread: WVU -3.5
Moneyline: WVU -180, UK +150
O/U: 127.5
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