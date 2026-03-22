Women's College Basketball
2025-26 Women's Second Round Odds: Spreads, Lines for all 16 Games
Women's College Basketball

2025-26 Women's Second Round Odds: Spreads, Lines for all 16 Games

Published Mar. 22, 2026 1:52 a.m. ET

The Round of 32 in the women's NCAA Tournament is upon us. 

Check out the odds for all 16 games at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 22. 

 

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SUNDAY, MARCH 22

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 1 Texas

Spread: Texas -26.5
Moneyline: Texas -100000, Oregon +5000
O/U: 136.5

No. 7 NC State vs. No. 2 Michigan

Spread: Michigan -13.5
Moneyline: Michigan -1050, NC State +675
O/U: 143.5

No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 LSU

Spread: LSU -24.5
Moneyline: LSU -10000, TTU +3000
O/U: 145.5

No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 3 Duke

Spread: Duke -12.5
Moneyline: Duke -1000, Baylor +650
O/U: 126.5

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 3 TCU

Spread: TCU -9.5
Moneyline: TCU -520, UW +390
O/U: 125.5

No. 5 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Spread: Oklahoma -7.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma -325, MSU +260
O/U: 158.5

No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 4 UNC

Spread: UNC -2.5
Moneyline: UNC -148, Maryland +124
O/U: 136.5

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Minnesota

Spread: Minnesota -4.5
Moneyline: Minnesota -198, Ole Miss +164
O/U: 126.5

 

MONDAY, MARCH 23

No. 9 Syracuse vs. No. 1 UConn

Spread: UConn -36.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 139.5

No. 9 USC vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Spread: South Carolina -22.5
Moneyline: South Carolina -10000, USC +3000
O/U: 131.5

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 1 UCLA

Spread: UCLA -26.5
Moneyline: UCLA -50000, OK State +4000
O/U: 138.5

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 2 Iowa

Spread: Iowa -14.5
Moneyline: Iowa -1450, UVA +850
O/U: 135.5

No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt

Spread: Vandy -13.5
Moneyline: Vandy -1000, Illinois +650
O/U: 153.5

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Spread: OSU -6.5
Moneyline: OSU -270, ND +220
O/U: 148.5

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 3 Louisville

Spread: Louisville -8.5
Moneyline: Louisville -410, Alabama +320
O/U: 131.5

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 4 West Virginia

Spread: WVU -3.5
Moneyline: WVU -180, UK +150
O/U: 127.5

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