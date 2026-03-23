2025-26 Women's Sweet 16 Odds: Spreads, Lines for all 8 Games

Mar. 24, 2026 10:50 a.m. ET

Published Mar. 24, 2026 10:50 a.m. ET

The women's Sweet 16 is set.

Check out the odds for all eight games at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 24.

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FRIDAY, MARCH 27

No. 4 UNC vs. No. 1 UConn

Spread: UConn -27.5

Moneyline: UConn -100000, UNC +5000

O/U: 131.5

No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 1 UCLA

Spread: UCLA -19.5

Moneyline: UCLA -5000, Minnesota +1800

O/U: 128.5

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 2 LSU

Spread: LSU -8.5

Moneyline: LSU -395, Duke +310

O/U: 146.5

No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt

Spread: Vandy -5.5

Moneyline: Vandy -225, ND +185

O/U: 151.5

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Texas

Spread: Texas -15.5

Moneyline: Texas -1650, UK +950

O/U: 131.5

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Spread: South Carolina -18.5

Moneyline: South Carolina -2800, OU +1300

O/U: 153.5

No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 2 Michigan

Spread: Michigan -4.5

Moneyline: Michigan -198, Louisville +164

O/U: 142.5

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 3 TCU

Spread: TCU -9.5

Moneyline: TCU -500, UVA +350

O/U: 130.5