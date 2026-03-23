2025-26 Women's Sweet 16 Odds: Spreads, Lines for all 8 Games
The women's Sweet 16 is set.
Check out the odds for all eight games at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 24.
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FRIDAY, MARCH 27
No. 4 UNC vs. No. 1 UConn
Spread: UConn -27.5
Moneyline: UConn -100000, UNC +5000
O/U: 131.5
No. 4 Minnesota vs. No. 1 UCLA
Spread: UCLA -19.5
Moneyline: UCLA -5000, Minnesota +1800
O/U: 128.5
No. 3 Duke vs. No. 2 LSU
Spread: LSU -8.5
Moneyline: LSU -395, Duke +310
O/U: 146.5
No. 6 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt
Spread: Vandy -5.5
Moneyline: Vandy -225, ND +185
O/U: 151.5
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Texas
Spread: Texas -15.5
Moneyline: Texas -1650, UK +950
O/U: 131.5
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Spread: South Carolina -18.5
Moneyline: South Carolina -2800, OU +1300
O/U: 153.5
No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 2 Michigan
Spread: Michigan -4.5
Moneyline: Michigan -198, Louisville +164
O/U: 142.5
No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 3 TCU
Spread: TCU -9.5
Moneyline: TCU -500, UVA +350
O/U: 130.5
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