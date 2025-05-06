Women's National Basketball Association 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year odds: Paige Bueckers opens as big favorite Published May. 7, 2025 9:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The new WNBA season is on the horizon, and bettors are diving into championship futures, MVP odds and a host of Caitlin Clark specials.

And another market that fans are already wagering on is Rookie of the Year.

Last year, Clark won this prestigious award. After being selected No. 1 in the 2024 draft by the Indiana Fever, she went on to average 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

In the 2025 draft, Paige Bueckers was selected first out of UConn. Will she follow in the Fever guard's footsteps and earn Rookie of the Year honors at the end of the season?

Let's check out the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of May 6.

WNBA Rookie of the Year 2025

Paige Bueckers, Wings: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

Dominique Malonga, Storm: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Sonia Citron, Mystics: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kiki Iriafen, Mystics: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Aneesah Morrow, Sun: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Hailey Van Lith, Sky: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Saniya Rivers, Sun: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Juste Jocyte, Valkyries: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Ajsa Sivka, Sky: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Aziaha James, Wings: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Te-Hina Paopao, Dream: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Bueckers is currently the odds-on favorite at -310 to be named Rookie of the Year. In her collegiate career at UConn, she averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

She helped lift the Huskies to an NCAA championship in April 2025 before being drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings.

However, in her preseason debut, Bueckers only scored 10 points in 23 minutes, as her squad fell 112-78 to the Las Vegas Aces.

The next player on the oddsboard — and currently, it's not even close — is Seattle's Dominique Malonga at +500. The 6-foot-6 center was a part of the French team that won the silver medal in Paris 2024.

Rounding out the top three is Washington's Sonia Citron, the third pick in the 2025 draft out of Notre Dame.

