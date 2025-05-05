Women's National Basketball Association
2025 WNBA Championship odds: Liberty open as favorites
Women's National Basketball Association

2025 WNBA Championship odds: Liberty open as favorites

Updated May. 5, 2025 6:36 p.m. ET

After a thrilling 2024 season, the New York Liberty finally clinched their first-ever WNBA Championship.

The Liberty enter this season as the early favorites to defend their title, with the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces closely trailing on the oddsboard. 

As we approach the start of the 2025 WNBA season, let's look at the title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 5.

2025 WNBA Title Futures

New York Liberty: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Las Vegas Aces: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Indiana Fever: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Minnesota Lynx: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Phoenix Mercury: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Seattle Storm: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Atlanta Dream: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Los Angeles Sparks: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

The Liberty had an outstanding regular season last year, tying a franchise record with 32 wins — they went 32-8 in each of the past two seasons. 

With that, N.Y. secured the No. 1 seed in the process, and, in the end, won its first WNBA title. 

Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty in scoring, rebounding and assists, respectively, and most of last year's squad is back in New York this season. 

The Aces also put together a resounding 2024 campaign, reaching the WNBA Finals for the third consecutive year. A'ja Wilson earned her third MVP award, and for good reason, putting up a WNBA record 26.9 points per game, along with 11.9 rebounds (second in the NBA).

Another team bettors should keep their eye on is the Fever, as last year's Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, returns for her second season in Indiana. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. 

