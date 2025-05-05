Women's National Basketball Association
2025 WNBA MVP odds: Caitlin Clark favored, A'ja Wilson close second
Women's National Basketball Association

2025 WNBA MVP odds: Caitlin Clark favored, A'ja Wilson close second

Published May. 5, 2025 11:37 a.m. ET

The WNBA season tips off on May 16, and bettors are already diving into which player could be named the league's MVP.

In 2024, Vegas' A'ja Wilson won the W's most coveted individual award after averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

But with the start of the season on the horizon, Indiana's Caitlin Clark — not Wilson — is at the top of the board to win the award in 2025.

Let's dive into the latest odds at BetMGM as of May 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

WNBA Regular Season MVP 2025

Caitlin Clark, Fever: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)
A'ja Wilson, Aces: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Napheesa Collier, Lynx: +325 (bet $10 to win $42.50 total)
Breanna Stewart, Liberty: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Satou Sabally, Mercury: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Alyssa Thomas, Mercury: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Jewell Loyd, Aces: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Kelsey Plum, Sparks: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Arike Ogunbowale, Wings: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)
Kahleah Copper, Mercury: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)
Angel Reese, Sky: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

At +195, Caitlin Clark is the favorite to be named WNBA MVP in 2025. 

In 2024 — her inaugural pro season — Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists. She was also named Rookie of the Year.

But Wilson — a three-time MVP and widely regarded as the league's best player — is not far behind at +210. In addition to adding the W's MVP hardware to her trophy case last year, Wilson dazzled as part of the Olympic team that won Gold in Paris and was also named MVP of the international tournament.

Minnesota's Napheesa Collier rounds out the top three at +325.

Another name bettors might want to watch is Breanna Stewart at +1200. Stewie has been named league MVP twice in her career — once in 2018 as a part of the Seattle Storm and then in 2023 as part of the Liberty.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Women's National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Caitlin Clark makes triumphant return to Iowa and, of course, nails a logo 3

Caitlin Clark makes triumphant return to Iowa and, of course, nails a logo 3

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes