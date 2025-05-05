Women's National Basketball Association 2025 WNBA MVP odds: Caitlin Clark favored, A'ja Wilson close second Published May. 5, 2025 11:37 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The WNBA season tips off on May 16, and bettors are already diving into which player could be named the league's MVP.

In 2024, Vegas' A'ja Wilson won the W's most coveted individual award after averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

But with the start of the season on the horizon, Indiana's Caitlin Clark — not Wilson — is at the top of the board to win the award in 2025.

Let's dive into the latest odds at BetMGM as of May 5.

WNBA Regular Season MVP 2025

Caitlin Clark, Fever: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

A'ja Wilson, Aces: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Napheesa Collier, Lynx: +325 (bet $10 to win $42.50 total)

Breanna Stewart, Liberty: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Satou Sabally, Mercury: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Alyssa Thomas, Mercury: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jewell Loyd, Aces: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Kelsey Plum, Sparks: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Arike Ogunbowale, Wings: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Kahleah Copper, Mercury: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Angel Reese, Sky: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

At +195, Caitlin Clark is the favorite to be named WNBA MVP in 2025.

In 2024 — her inaugural pro season — Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists. She was also named Rookie of the Year.

But Wilson — a three-time MVP and widely regarded as the league's best player — is not far behind at +210. In addition to adding the W's MVP hardware to her trophy case last year, Wilson dazzled as part of the Olympic team that won Gold in Paris and was also named MVP of the international tournament.

Minnesota's Napheesa Collier rounds out the top three at +325.

Another name bettors might want to watch is Breanna Stewart at +1200. Stewie has been named league MVP twice in her career — once in 2018 as a part of the Seattle Storm and then in 2023 as part of the Liberty.

