Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark To Miss Rest of WNBA Season With Groin Injury
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark To Miss Rest of WNBA Season With Groin Injury

Published Sep. 4, 2025 8:43 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark will miss the rest of the Indiana Fever’s season because of a right groin injury.

"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark said in a statement. "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there. Disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty.

"This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the playoffs."

Clark was injured late in a July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun, and later sustained a bone bruise. She averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games in her second season in the WNBA.

"Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side," Fever COO and general manager Amber Cox said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

