Wings' Paige Bueckers has bumpy WNBA preseason debut in loss to Aces

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers drove into the teeth of the Las Vegas Aces defense during the first quarter of her WNBA preseason debut. Launching from the left side, Bueckers connected on a left-handed floater from 5 feet, and then fell hard to the baseline.

It was a welcome-to-the-league moment that might have left a bruise.

Bueckers, the first overall selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft after leading UConn to a national title a month ago, scored 10 points in 23 minutes on Notre Dame's home floor as the rebuilding Wings lost 112-78 to the perennially title-contending Aces.

Jackie Young scored 28 points for Las Vegas. She was one of three former Notre Dame players in the game, joined by teammate Jewell Loyd and Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale.

Bueckers is hoping to turn around a franchise that went 9-31 in 2024. She averaged 24.8 points in the women's NCAA Tournament for UConn, finally delivering the title that she'd been chasing since her sensational freshman season.

Now she's trying to reset after grinding her way through a 40-game college season that ended a month ago.

"It’s super surreal in terms of the turnaround from where I was two weeks ago to where I am today," Bueckers said. "I’m just soaking it up and enjoying every moment, getting used to new routines, traditions, new teammates, new organization. I’m just excited to be playing basketball again with this new group and continue to grow and get better every day."

Bueckers said the pace of the game and the level of talent in the WNBA are very different from anything she's experienced. She noted the Aces had five former Olympians in their lineup.

The physicality of the league appeared to get to Bueckers at times. She questioned a no-call when she was trying to ignite a fast break and ran into Young, who made a steal and turned it into a pair of free throws for the Aces.

She looked unhappy with the three fouls called on her. Fighting her way through screens was an issue.

A year ago, Caitlin Clark came into the league with unusual star power and immediately boosted attendance and ratings while clashing at times with the WNBA's more established players.

The Wings hope to help Bueckers have a smooth transition into the pro game.

"We have that example (of Clark's first season) to learn from already, and I think we’re prepared," Wings coach Chris Koclanes said. "Paige is unique and special, and she’s prepared to be able to handle everything that comes her way, on and off the floor, and we’ll do everything we can to support her.

"You try to prepare and teach and put her in positions to be able to find success, and then you’ve got to let her go, and you got to let her live and let her experience it," Koclanes said. "So it’s a balance just feeling out what that ultimately ends up looking like."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

