2025 WNBA odds: How will Caitlin Clark perform this season?

The 2025 WNBA season tips off on May 16, and bettors are diving into futures markets for the championship, MVP and Rookie of the Year.

But there's another market that's gaining traction, and that's the odds around Indiana's Caitlin Clark.

The Fever guard starred in the W in 2024. After being selected No. 1 in last year's draft, she went on to average 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game, which earned her Rookie of the Year honors.

But how will her stats fare in Year 2?

Let's take a look at some of the Caitlin Clark specials at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 6.

Caitlin Clark/Indiana Fever Team Specials 2025

Caitlin Clark to Record 15+ Assists in any 2025 Regular Season Game: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Caitlin Clark to score 40+ points in any 2025 regular-season game: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Caitlin Clark to record 8+ 3s in any 2025 regular-season game: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Caitlin Clark to record 15+ double-doubles in the 2025 regular season: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Caitlin Clark to record 5+ triple-doubles in the 2025 regular season: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Caitlin Clark to record 20+ double-doubles in the 2025 regular season: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Caitlin Clark to record 8+ triple-doubles in the 2025 regular season: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Caitlin Clark to record 20+ assists in any 2025 regular-season game: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Caitlin Clark to score 50+ points in any 2025 regular-season game: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Caitlin Clark to record 10+ 3s in any 2025 regular-season game: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Caitlin Clark to record 10+ triple-doubles in the 2025 regular season: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Even though the official season hasn't tipped off yet, Clark is already making waves on the court.

In the Fever's first preseason game, against the Brazilian national team on May 4, she racked up 16 points (including four 3-pointers), six rebounds and five assists.

And while Caitlin Clark might be the main attraction at some sportsbooks and on game nights, the superstar noted that fans come see the Fever play so that they can "rally around the entire team."

"It’s not just myself, and that’s what I love about it," Clark said of her team ahead of this season.

That might not totally be the case, given Clark's superstardom only seems to be growing heading into her second professional season.

Clark is the favorite to win MVP this year at BetMGM (+195), ahead of multiple-time winners A'Ja Wilson (+200) and Breanna Stewart (+1200).

