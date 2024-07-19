Women's National Basketball Association 2024 WNBA odds: Team USA favored over All-Stars; Wilson favored for MVP Published Jul. 19, 2024 9:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game tips off on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

But even though the W is on its regular-season break, betting on the league keeps right on going.

There's a market for the 3-point contest and for the skills challenge. But perhaps the two most popular spots are the All-Star Game itself and then the market for the All-Star Game MVP.

Will Team USA take home the trophy as it prepares for the Paris Olympics? Or will the WNBA All-Stars get the win?

On the MVP side, will Jewell Loyd repeat, or will two-time league MVP A'ja Wilson add more hardware to her shelf?

Let's dive into the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team USA @ WNBA All-Stars (Saturday, July 20, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) *

Point spread: Team USA -5.5 (Team USA favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise WNBA All-Stars cover)

Moneyline: Team USA -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); WNBA All-Stars +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 193.5 points scored by both teams combined

WNBA All-Star MVP 2024: *

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Sabrina Ionescu, New York: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Breanna Stewart, New York: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jewell Loyd, Seattle: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Caitlin Clark, Indiana: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Jackie Young, Las Vegas: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Brittney Griner, Phoenix +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Jonquel Jones, New York: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut: +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

Aliyah Boston, Indiana: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Angel Reese, Chicago: +2600 (bet $10 to win $270 total)

* odds as of 7/19/24

This year marks the second time that the All-Star Game will feature a matchup between Team USA and the WNBA All-Stars. The first time was in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo games, and the All-Stars came out on top, 93-85.

From 2011 to 2017, the teams were divided into East and West, and the West won one more game than the East during that time frame.

In 2018, the showdown was between Team Parker and Team Delle Donne, with Team Parker winning 119-112.

Team Delle Donne bounced back in 2019, defeating Team Wilson 129-126.

The race for the game's MVP will be one to watch. The last three winners were Arike Ogunbowale (2021), Kelsey Plum (2022) and Loyd (2023).

Currently, A'ja Wilson has the shortest odds at +500 and Sabrina Ionescu is not far behind at +750. However, all eyes will likely be on rookie Caitlin Clark as she makes her All-Star Game debut.

The Fever guard's odds are sixth on the board at +1200.

Has the WNBA treated Caitlin Clark unfairly?

If Clark ends up capturing the All-Star Game MVP title, Clark supporters — like "The Herd" host Colin Cowherd — might consider it a form of poetic justice after her Team USA snub.

"Part of the silliness of not allowing her on the Olympic team is [that] she was a very quickly improving player, and now you kind of look silly. She's arguably the best playmaker in the league [and] arguably the second-best 3-point shooter in the league.

"I don't know, [those attributes] seem valuable in Olympic competition."

