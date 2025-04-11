Women's National Basketball Association 2025 WNBA Draft: How to watch, date, TV channel Published Apr. 11, 2025 9:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 WNBA Draft is coming on April 14. From how to watch to where it will be located to where Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith, and others will land, we have all the details ready for you.

When is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The 2025 WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 14. The draft starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the WNBA Draft taking place?

The 2025 WNBA Draft will take place at the Shed in New York City.

Where can I watch the WNBA Draft? What channel will it be on?

You can watch the 2025 WNBA Draft on ESPN. The draft officially starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and pre-draft coverage starts at 7 p.m.

How can I stream the WNBA Draft?

You can stream the WNBA Draft on any streaming service that carries ESPN, such as fubo, Sling, YouTubeTV or Hulu + Live TV.

Who can I expect to be drafted?

Paige Bueckers is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. Other top prospects in this year's WNBA Draft are Hailey Van Lith, Dominique Malonga, and Sonia Citron.

Who has the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft?

The Dallas Wings won the WNBA lottery held on November 17, 2024, and have the first selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

What is the WNBA draft order?

Below is the order for the top 5 draft picks in 2025:

How is the WNBA Draft order determined?

The WNBA draft order is determined by last year's standings and a small draft lottery in the first round. The lottery features the four worst teams from last year. Beyond that, the teams with the worst records get the chance to pick first, while the best teams from last year pick last.

Draft picks can be traded until the order is locked in at 5 p.m. ET on April 13 (the day before the draft).

