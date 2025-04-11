Women's National Basketball Association Paige Bueckers projected to go No. 1 in 2025 WNBA Draft to Dallas Wings Published Apr. 11, 2025 6:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The WNBA is set to welcome its new rookie class, headlined by Paige Bueckers when the league holds its annual draft Monday night.

The UConn star, who is fresh off leading the Huskies to their 12th national championship, is projected to go No. 1 to the Dallas Wings. Bueckers will be a big piece on and off the court for the Wings.

Seattle has the second pick and potentially could take France's Dominique Malonga. The 19-year-old helped France win the silver medal at the Paris Olympics this past summer. If she's drafted second, she'd be only the fifth foreign player to go in the first two picks in the history of the league. Margo Dydek went first in 1998 and Lauren Jackson was the No. 1 pick three years later. Liz Cambage was drafted second in 2011 and Awak Kuier went No. 2 in 2021.

The Washington Mystics will control the direction of the draft after the top two picks, having the third, fourth and sixth picks. Washington has a new coach and general manager.

Five teams don’t have picks in the opening round, as New York, Indiana, Phoenix and Atlanta all traded away their picks. Las Vegas forfeited its pick following an investigation by the league in 2023 that found the franchise violated league rules regarding impermissible player benefits and workplace policies.

Here are some other tidbits for Monday night's draft:

All eyes on France

The 6-foot-6 Malonga isn’t the only foreign player in the draft who has honed her skills in France. Juste Jocyte, Malonga’s Lyon teammate in the French basketball league, is also expected to be taken in the first round.

Jocyte is a versatile player who can play any of the guard positions and is really effective in the pick and roll. The Lithuanian, who is also 19 years old, scored 22 points against Belgium in EuroBasket qualifying a few months ago. She has a toughness about her and is fundamentally sound.

"She’s left-handed and knows how to play with or without the ball in her hands," former Mystics coach Mike Thibault said. "Not a true point guard, but can handle the ball. She’s a smart player who knows how to use screens."

Ajsa Sivka of Slovenia could also be a first round choice. She's a multilevel scoring forward with efficient shot-making ability. She made over 42% from the 3-point line. At 6-foot-4, she is a difficult matchup to defend.

"She has all the skills to be a good player in the WNBA," Thibault said.

Starting from scratch

The Golden State Valkyries are entering the league as an expansion franchise and have the fifth pick in the draft. The Valkyries had their expansion player draft and will now look to potentially find a cornerstone player to go with them. Potential candidates for the Valkyries include USC's Kiki Iriafen and LSU's Aneesah Morrow.

New venue

The draft will be held in New York at The Shed and will have fans in attendance for the second consecutive year. The league will hold an Orange Carpet for the arrival of the draftees.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

