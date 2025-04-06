2025 NCAA Women's Tournament: UConn-South Carolina title game underway
The women's college basketball title game has arrived! For the second time in four years, UConn and South Carolina will battle for the national championship when the two teams meet up at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay on Sunday.
South Carolina has arguably taken the spot previously held by UConn as the sport's dominant program. Dawn Staley has coached the Gamecocks to three national championships since 2017, including a victory over the Huskies in 2022. South Carolina is looking to go back-to-back for the first time in program history, reaching the title game after beating Texas on Friday.
UConn, meanwhile, is seeking to reach the mountaintop for the first time in nearly a decade. Geno Auriemma's Huskies haven't won it all since 2016, with Sunday marking the last chance for one of the sport's best players, Paige Bueckers, to win a national championship. UConn reached the National Championship Game for the first time since 2022 with its blowout win over No. 1 overall seed UCLA in the Final Four. Needless to say, history is on the line for both teams.
Here are the highlights from Sunday's game!
No. 2 seed UConn vs. No. 1 seed South Carolina
Check back for updates.
