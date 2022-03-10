USFL Draft: Birmingham Stallions' supplemental draft results
The 2022 USFL Draft is back, with 10 rounds of the supplemental draft Thursday night.
The Birmingham Stallions picked seventh in the first round of the supplemental draft. Unlike the first two rounds of the USFL Draft last month, Thursday's supplemental draft does not feature position-by-position rounds. Instead, teams can select any player from the available player pool. There also will be no "passing" for a compensatory pick in a later round in the supplemental draft.
Teams have two minutes to make a selection, and they must make a pick in each round. If teams do let their two minutes expire without submitting their pick, they may still make a selection — they just run the risk of the next team on the clock picking their player first.
Here are the pick-by-pick draft results for the Stallions. (And for the results from the first two rounds of the USFL Draft for the Stallions, click here.)
Round 1, Pick 3: Ryan Williams-Pope, OT, San Diego State
Round 2, Pick 6: JoJo Tillery, S, Wofford
Round 3, Pick 7: Dondrea Tillman, DE, IUP
Round 4, Pick 2: Nathan Holley, SS/OLB, Kent State
Round 5, Pick 8: Jordan Chunn, RB, Troy
Round 6, Pick 1: Sage Surratt, TE, Wake Forest
Round 7, Pick 4: Marlon Williams, WR, Central Florida
Round 8, Pick 5: Josh Shaw, CB/S, USC
Round 9, Pick 1: Marquez Tucker, OG, Southern Utah
Round 10, Pick 8: Bobby Holly, FB/TE, Louisiana Tech
