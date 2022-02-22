Birmingham Stallions USFL Draft 2022: Birmingham Stallions' round-by-round picks 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The inaugural 2022 USFL Draft is officially underway!

The Birmingham Stallions, coached by Skip Holtz, entered Tuesday’s draft with the sixth pick in the first round, in which every team will select its starting quarterback for the inaugural USFL season. After those first eight picks, the draft moves on to the other positions on both sides of the ball, from defensive end/edge rusher to cornerbacks and more. The draft order changes for each round based on a modified "snake" system.

Here is every pick from the Birmingham Stallions so far on Day 1 of the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft.

Round 1 (quarterbacks), Pick 6: Alex McGough, Florida International



McGough was a seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, the team’s first QB draft pick since Russell Wilson in 2012. He has also spent time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. The 6-3, 214-pounder, 26, started all four years of his career at FIU, becoming the school’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns (65) and passing yardage (9,091) with another 535 yards and 16 scores on the ground.

Round 2 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 3: Aaron Adeoye, SE Missouri State

Adeoye switched from college basketball to college football in his fifth season of eligibility. He was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has played in TSL and AAF.

Round 3 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 6: Chauncy Haney, North Greenville

Haney led North Greenville with three blocked kicks in 2018. He was a 2019 Division II Second-Team All-America selection and the 2019 Gulf South Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Round 4 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 3: Seth Thomas, Northern Iowa

Round 4 (defensive ends/edge rushers), Pick 10: Jonathan Newsome, Ball State

Round 5 (offensive tackles), Pick 2: Darius Harper, Cincinnati

Round 6 (offensive tackles), Pick 7: O'Shea Dugas, Louisiana Tech

Dugas was named 2016 and 2017 Second-Team All-Conference USA and 2018 First-Team All-Conference USA.

Round 7 (offensive tackles), Pick 2: Justice Powers, UAB

Round 7 (offensive tackles), Pick 9: Matthew Snow, Pace

