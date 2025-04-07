United Football League UFL 2025: Best mic'd up moments from Week 2 Published Apr. 9, 2025 8:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 2 of the 2025 UFL season is a wrap, and it was full of star-studded performances. Arlington quarterback Luis Perez guided the Renegades to a 2-0 start, Battlehawks running back Jacob Saylors added to his league-leading rushing touchdown total and Memphis receiver Jonathan Adams put up another big performance with 128 receiving yards.

As exciting as it is to watch the players shine on the field, it's also fun to find out what they had to say during the games themselves. That's why we've rounded up the best mic'd up moments from Week 2. Check them out!

"Yeah, it worked!"

The DC Defenders are off to an unexpected 2-0 start with interim head coach Shannon Harris. What surprised the players is not their record, but the success they had on their go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter against Memphis.

With 8:25 left in the game and the Defenders trailing 12-9, DC quarterback Jordan Ta'amu faked the handoff and then threw a jump pass to a wide-open Ben Bresnahan in the end zone. As the tight end threw up his hands in celebration, a Defenders player yelled out, "Yeah, it worked!"

DC's offense must have struggled with the play against its own defense, because he added, "They whooped our ass in practice with that."

"Yeaaaaaaah!"

Step aside, "One Shining Moment." There's a new montage in sports, and it's Battlehawks coach Anthony Becht screaming, "YEAAAAH!" and pumping his fist on the sideline like an overexcited Kool-Aid Man.

Not that you can blame him. The Battlehawks are 2-0 and have won their games by a combined score of 57-15.

"Yo ass lucky he didn't throw that to me!"

The first drive of the Defenders-Showboats showdown was a harbinger of what was to come. Memphis was moving the ball and had made it all the way to DC's 20-yard line, but then the Defenders made a play right when they needed it most.

This time, it was cornerback Kiondre Thomas, who snagged the interception off of Showboats quarterback E.J. Perry. The Defenders weren't able to turn it into any points, though. Thomas' teammate, fellow corner Deandre Baker, apparently thought he could have taken it all the way to the house if he had been the one pick off Perry.

"That was cold AF!"

The Defenders came out on top Saturday and, not coincidentally, won the turnover battle 3-0. The Showboats nearly got an interception of their own when cornerback Lance Boykin snatched a ball that was headed for receiver Cornell Powell and corralled it between his legs.

Unfortunately for Memphis, Boykin couldn't get both feet inbounds. One teammate still appreciated the moment and probably thought it was one of those "so cool it should count" plays.

"Good play, No. 93!"

Sometimes, you just have to tip your cap to the opposing team. Roughnecks quarterback Anthony Brown managed to avoid a sack, but he made sure to give props to Renegades defensive end Chris Odom, who got a hand on Brown as he was throwing.

"You had that s--- too!" Brown told him.

Odom didn't get a sack on that play, but he did force an incompletion on third down. And on Houston's next drive, Odom finally got to Brown for his first sack of the season.

"If it isn't there, run it."

Stallions backup quarterback Matt Corral entered the game when starter Alex McGough left early with an injury. Corral had a decent game, going 18-of-29 passing for 198 yards and a touchdown. But Corral also made a few mistakes.

On back-to-back plays in the second quarter, Corral took a delay-of-game penalty and then threw an interception.

Rather than berate him, Skip Holtz coached him up on the sideline. "Just run the ball, take positive yardage plays. We'll go from there," the Stallions head coach said.

Holtz's advice must have worked. Birmingham scored on its next three possessions and went on to beat the Michigan Panthers for the Stallions' first win of the season.

