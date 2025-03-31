United Football League UFL Week 2 By The Numbers: Jonathan Adams, Jacob Saylors continue to shine Published Apr. 8, 2025 4:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 2 of the 2025 UFL season is in the books, and it was another action-packed weekend.

The defending champion Birmingham Stallions , DC Defenders , Arlington Renegades and St. Louis Battlehawks came out on top, while the Michigan Panthers , Memphis Showboats , Houston Roughnecks and San Antonio Brahmas lost.

Here are the numbers to know after Week 2.

0: After the Stallions' offensive line allowed eight sacks in its season-opening loss to the Defenders, the unit bounced back by not allowing a single sack in the 21-12 win over the Panthers. Backup quarterback Matt Corral was forced into action after just one play following Alex McGough’s shoulder injury, but he was well protected up front.

1: St. Louis’ dominance early in the season is best represented by the fact that it boasts both the No. 1 scoring offense and the No. 1 scoring defense in the league. The Battlehawks jumped on both opponents in the first halves of their games, outscoring their opposition by a combined score of 35-3 before halftime.

2: Michigan suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night, but cornerback D.J. Miller made some history by becoming the first player in UFL history to post a multi-Interception game.

3: There are three undefeated teams still going strong after two weeks of action: the Battlehawks, Renegades and Defenders. Two of those teams will meet in Week 3, as the Defenders face the Battlehawks on Sunday.

4: Battlehawks star running back Jacob Saylors led the league with eight total touchdowns a year ago on his way to an All-UFL selection. His 2025 campaign is off to an even stronger start, as he leads the league with four touchdowns through Week 2. Saylors tied the UFL single-game record with three rushing scores vs. San Antonio this week.

Jacob Saylors rushes for 20-yard TD to extend Battlehawks' lead in Week 2

6: Michigan still can’t get past Birmingham in a head-to-head matchup. After the Stallions swept all three meetings a year ago — including the 15-point comeback in the playoffs — Michigan has now lost all six meetings against the Stallions dating back to their meetings in the legacy USFL in 2022.

15: In a 3-3 game in Arlington, the Renegades capped off a 15-play, 92-yard touchdown drive with a Deontay Burnett reception from Luis Perez in the fourth quarter. The duo then connected for the subsequent two-point conversion, which proved very important, as two points ended up being the final margin in Arlington's 11-9 win over Houston.

128: For the second consecutive week, Memphis receiver Jonathan Adams led the league in receiving yards. He had nine catches for 128 yards (on 10 targets) in the Showboats’ 17-12 loss to the Defenders. He's now averaging a league-best 110.5 receiving yards per game to go with his 15 catches through two games.

32,115: The Dome in St. Louis once again proved to be the best environment in the league, as the team announced an attendance of 32,115 for the Battlehawks' home opener. St. Louis has topped 30,000 fans in every home game since the UFL's inception. The Battlehawks led the league with an average home attendance of over 34,000 last season.

