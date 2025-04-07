College Basketball 'One Shining Moment' returns: A look at latest edition following Florida's win Updated Apr. 7, 2025 11:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The ball was tipped, Most Outstanding Player Walter Clayton Jr. was a shooting star and Florida had its "One Shining Moment" on Monday night, winning the national championship over Houston in a 65-63 thriller.

As the Gators continued the longstanding tradition of cutting down the nets, another national championship game moment carried on. The latest edition of "One Shining Moment" was played shortly after Monday's title game, with a montage celebrating the 2025 NCAA Tournament from the opening First Four matchup all the way through the final buzzer.

Now, let's take a look at this year's "One Shining Moment."

This marks the 38th consecutive tournament that has used "One Shining Moment" following the national championship game. David Barrett created the song in 1986, writing down lyrics for the song while watching Larry Bird highlights. Barrett offered the song to CBS Sports, who initially planned to play it after its broadcast of the Super Bowl in January 1987.

Due to time constraints, CBS Sports wasn't able to air "One Shining Moment" during Super Bowl XXI. After shelving the song for a couple of months, CBS Sports premiered it following Indiana's victory over Syracuse in the 1987 national championship game.

An instant classic was born that night, creating a moment that all sports fans now anticipate each April.

