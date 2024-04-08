United Football League UFL 2024: Week 2 by the numbers Published Apr. 8, 2024 2:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 2 of the UFL was a record-setting weekend in more ways than one, both on and off the field.

The Birmingham Stallions (2-0), San Antonio Brahmas (2-0), St. Louis Battlehawks (1-1) and DC Defenders (1-1) came out victorious, while the Michigan Panthers (1-1), Memphis Showboats (1-1), Arlington Renegades (0-2) and Houston Roughnecks (0-2) came up short.

Here are the numbers to know after Week 2.

9: The number of consecutive wins for the Stallions in spring football, dating back to last season's championship run in the USFL.

10: Audi Field has become a fortress for the Defenders over the past few spring football seasons. They are now 10-0 at home since the start of the 2020 XFL season. After going 6-0 in last year’s run to the XFL Championship Game, the Defenders picked up their first win of the UFL season on Sunday with a fourth-quarter comeback over Houston.

12: The number of points San Antonio scored in the final 48 seconds of its dramatic come-from-behind win over Memphis. Trailing 19-8 in the final minute, the Brahmas scored a touchdown with 48 seconds remaining, then they chose the fourth-and-12 option from their own 28-yard line instead of attempting an onside kick. After converting that, they marched downfield for the game-winning touchdown with just three seconds left.

16: The total margin of victory across this week's four games, with three of those coming down to a game-deciding play in the final five seconds of the game.

62: Just one week after hitting a walk-off 64-yard field goal for the Panthers, kicker Jake Bates booted a 62-yarder as time expired in the first half of Saturday's game. Brett Maher is the only kicker in NFL history to hit 60-plus yard field goals in back-to-back weeks, doing so for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 season.

98: The distance of Houston cornerback Corn Elder’s pick-six to open the scoring vs. the Defenders.

Corn Elder scores on WILD 98-yard pick-six to give Roughnecks early lead

100%: The UFL has delivered with excitement through the first two weeks of the season, with every game thus far having been a one-score game entering the fourth quarter.

114: St Louis wideout Marcell Ateman is making an early case to be the top receiver in the league after his 114-yard, two-touchdown performance. The former Oklahoma State WR also had six catches for 60 yards and one touchdown in Week 1.

247: The Arlington receiving trio of WR Marquez Stevenson, TE Cody Latimer and WR Jontre Kirklin combined for 21 catches, 247 receiving yards and three touchdowns to lead the Renegades back from a 16-0 deficit.

40,317: The number of fans packed into The Dome at America’s Center to watch the Battlehawks win a thriller over the Renegades, courtesy of a walk-off field goal from Andre Szmyt. The attendance mark set a modern spring football record, breaking the previous high of 38,310 that St Louis set in their home opener last spring.

