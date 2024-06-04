United Football League UFL 2024: Every touchdown from Week 10 Published Jun. 4, 2024 12:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 10 of the UFL season featured four tightly-contested, one-score affairs — which included two entertaining games from teams out of playoff contention.

Here's every touchdown from Week 10!

Every Touchdown of Week 10

Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions

The Birmingham Stallions were in trouble early, as the Michigan Panthers trailed by 10 at halftime, but the former prevailed.

Birmingham opened the second half with a five-play touchdown drive, capped off by a 20-yard rushing score from running back CJ Marable — who finished the game with two touchdowns. Then, in the closing moments, the Stallions put together a 12-play touchdown drive, with quarterback Adrian Martinez and tight end Jace Sternberger hooking up for a 5-yard score. The Stallions then converted a go-ahead, one-point conversion to ultimately win, 20-19.

San Antonio Brahmas vs. St. Louis Battlehawks

This was a messy game, but one that saw the St. Louis Battlehawks hold on to beat the San Antonio Brahmas, 13-12.

The Battlehawks' lone touchdown came when AJ McCarron hit wide receiver Steven Mitchell Jr. for a 22-yard score. That said, the Brahmas made a late push but had a go-ahead, two-point conversion called back due to an ineligible downfield pass. San Antonio had another chance to take the lead when it forced a three-and-out and got past midfield on its next possession, but kicker Ryan Santoso missed a 51-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining in the game.

Arlington Renegades vs. DC Defenders

The Arlington Renegades and the DC Defenders put together a high-scoring bout that saw Arlington come out on top, 32-31.

Renegades quarterback Luis Perez threw for three touchdowns, with wide receiver Tyler Vaughns coming down with two of them — one being a 34-yard score. For the Defenders, wide receivers Vyncint Smith and Brandon Smith had 43- and 40- yard touchdown passes off the arm of quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. All in all, there were nine lead changes.

Houston Roughnecks vs. Memphis Showboats

It was a game of field goals in the first half, but the Memphis Showboats offense came to life in the second half, enough to get them a 19-12 win over the Houston Roughnecks .

Memphis put together 70- and 53-yard touchdown drives with running back Darius Victor finishing off both drives with a 2-yard score. For Houston, running back Kirk Merritt punched in a goal-line touchdown on the ground, while also reeling in five receptions for a game-high 75 yards.

