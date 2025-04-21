United Football League 2025 UFL Power Rankings: Battlehawks slide, Panthers rising after Week 4 Updated Apr. 21, 2025 2:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 4 of the UFL is in the books, which means it's time for another edition of my power rankings.

The league's lone remaining undefeated team was upset at home this weekend, leading to a shake-up in the standings.

That said, it's time for my fifth power rankings list:

Current odds to win 2025 title: +5000

The only winless team left in the league, Memphis dealt with yet another blow to its coaching staff last week, as former head coach Ken Whisenhunt stepped down for the second time in four weeks. His absence showed, as neither quarterbacks E.J. Perry nor Troy Williams could find consistency in the passing game against Michigan, and the normally prolific Jonathan Adams was held to just two catches for 21 yards in Memphis' double-digit loss on the road.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +1800

In his first game as interim head coach, Payton Pardee watched his Brahmas knock off the last unbeaten team in the UFL on the road at Audi Field. Despite his offense putting up just 219 total yards to the Defenders' 409, the Brahmas held on late to keep the home team from extending its unbeaten streak. San Antonio's Tavante Beckett led all defenders with 14 tackles, including two tackles for loss. After making the team on Wednesday, RB Aidan Robbins rushed for two touchdowns in the win. QB Kellen Mond was efficient, throwing for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +4500

Head coach CJ Johnson might've found a real talisman in QB Jalan McClendon, who checked in for Nolan Henderson after he sustained an injury in the first half of Saturday's tilt against one of the best teams in the UFL thus far. McClendon finished 22-of-31 passing for 236 yards with an interception, and there was a noticeable change in how the offense functioned with him. Offensive coordinator Eric Price's playcalling featured more of its vertical passing game and ended the night with more passing yards (264) than the team it lost to (231).

Current odds to win 2025 title: +550

A strip-sack-fumble of starting QB Manny Wilkins and fumble recovery by the Renegades led to the first points scored between the two teams competing for second place in the XFL Conference. Then, Wilkins was carted off the field just 2:05 into the game in Arlington. Former TCU QB Max Duggan led the Battlehawks on a scoring drive after coming into the game in relief of Wilkins. Duggan finished 8-of-17 passing for 78 yards, was sacked six times and threw two interceptions, including one that was returned 100 yards for a score.

With three minutes to play in the first half, former Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey stepped in front of a slant to intercept Renegades QB Luis Perez's pass and return it for a touchdown. After a failed one-point conversion, the Battlehawks trailed by just one, but that was as close as the Battlehawks would get to making a comeback.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +450

The Panthers enjoyed their most dominant win of the season behind MVP candidate Bryce Perkins, who finished with 200 yards passing, two passing touchdowns and 169 rushing yards. The Michigan defense allowed just 80 passing yards and 150 total yards in the 27-9 victory. Linebacker Frank Ginda led all defenders with 13 tackles.

Mike Nolan's Michigan looks like the most complete team in the USFL Conference and one of its deepest. Nolan was forced to play with just two available linebackers to finish the game. Saefty Kedrick Whitehead Jr. played snaps at linebacker to fill in on the defense. Nolan will have to evaluate the health of his team as it heads toward the halfway mark of the regular season, but the Panthers are in good shape to make the postseason.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +370

Renegades tight end Sal Cannella stripped Battlehawks wideout Jahcour Pearson on a punt return and made a crucial catch on the very next play. When Arlington turned that possession into eight points, it held a 16-3 lead against St. Louis after just one quarter. With the Battlehawks threatening to score from the Renegades' 3-yard line late in the game, their defense sealed a two-score win with a pick-six. Renegades cornerback Ajene Harris put the finishing touches on an overall dominating performance and 30-15 victory with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown to go along with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

"Heck, our defense has more touchdowns than the last two teams we played," head coach Bob Stoops said.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +200

Since their Week 1 loss, Skip Holtz's Stallions have slowly found their form. With a change at QB to Matt Corral, the offense has been much more likely to make big plays through the passing game and take advantage of its skill at tight end and wide receiver. Corral completed at least two passes to six different players, including a 50-yard touchdown to Deon Cain, who led all receivers with three catches for 69 yards. Corral finished the night with 195 yards, two scores and an interception. Birmingham is beginning to resemble a team that could win its fourth consecutive league title.

Current odds to win 2025 title: +425

The Defenders put up more than 400 total yards in Week 4. Jordan Ta'amu became the first passer to throw for 300 yards in a single game this season and rushed for another 74 — the best performance by a quarterback this season. What's more, the Defenders rushed for over 100 yards and never committed a turnover. Still, they fell to the previously winless Brahmas at Audi Field on Easter Sunday, 24-18. Each team had the same number of chances to score in the red zone (three), but the difference-maker was that San Antonio converted all three of its attempts, while DC converted just one. The Defenders are still a favorite to play for the UFL title in June and remain No. 1 in my rankings.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. "

