UFL 2024: Best mic’d up moments from Week 7

Week 7 of the UFL season featured more action-packed performances throughout the league.

The Arlington Renegades secured their first win of the season, crushing the Memphis Showboats by double digits. The top-seeded Birmingham Stallions inched out a close one against the St. Louis Battlehawks, keeping their record perfect.

Meanwhile, both the Michigan Panthers and the San Antonio Brahmas improved to 5-2 on the year with wins over the DC Defenders and the Houston Roughnecks, respectively.

That said, check out the best mic'd up moments of the week!

Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 7 | UFL

"Give it to him … What'd I say?!"

Stallions wideout Kevin Austin Jr. outran everybody late in the fourth quarter, taking the ball to the house to give his team a crucial three-point lead over the Battlehawks. The play was so electric that it landed at No. 2 in this week's top 10 plays.

"Turn this s--- up!"

Stallions linebacker Kyahva Tezino was extra hype after he denied the Battlehawks' last attempt of the game, sealing the deal in Birmingham's 30-26 victory.

"Mock, Mock, Mock … Deep right Nike"

Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips had a few interesting play calls in their 15-12 victory over the Roughnecks on Sunday. San Antonio improved to 5-2 on the season and sits in second place in their conference.

"Look at my man!"

Renegades safety Joe Powell picked off a pass from Showboats QB Case Cookus to start the fourth quarter, running the ball all the way back inside the 10-yard line on a play that made its way to No. 5 in the top 10 plays of the week list.

Head coach Bob Stoops was extra excited watching his defense continue to dominate in Arlington's first win of the year.

