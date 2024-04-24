United Football League UFL 2024: Best mic’d up moments from Week 4 Updated Apr. 24, 2024 11:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 4 of the UFL season featured both some big wins and some tough losses around the league.

The St. Louis Battlehawks , Birmingham Stallions , San Antonio Brahmas and Houston Roughnecks were victorious, while the Memphis Showboats , DC Defenders , Michigan Panthers and Arlington Renegades came up short.

If you missed any of the action, we got you covered with the top 10 plays and every touchdown from the weekend.

That said, here are the best mic'd up moments from Week 4!

"You-Can't-Do-That!"

Panthers cornerback Nate Brooks got an earful from San Antonio linebacker Tavante Beckett after he was penalized for a hit on Brahmas' wideout Justin Smith. Beckett celebrated the flag from the sideline with a few customized cheers directed at No. 3.

The Brahmas ultimately went on to win the matchup, 19-9, to improve to 3-1 on the season.

"That's a TUD!"

Defenders wideout Chris Rowland managed to haul in a tough catch in the back of the end zone from quarterback Jordan Ta'amu to give the D.C. its first score of the game, late in the first quarter, against the Stallions.

Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 4 | UFL

"Got you!"

The worst thing for any quarterback has to be hearing a blitzing Derick Roberson announce he's about to take them down. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Defenders' defensive end used his quickness to reach Stallions' quarterback Matt Corral for a sack in the team's 20-18 loss on Saturday.

"Go score Amari!"

After connecting with wideout Amari Rodgers, just shy of the 40-yard line, Corral made sure to let his teammate know just what to do next … and, boy, did he deliver. Rodgers caught four receptions, and ended the day with 82 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Stallions remain as the only team in the league with an unblemished record at 4-0.

