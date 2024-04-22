United Football League UFL 2024: Amari Rodgers' shifty score leads top 10 plays from Week 4 Published Apr. 22, 2024 12:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 4 of the UFL season was full of action, and we've rounded up the best plays of the week from around the league.

Coming out on top were the St. Louis Battlehawks, Birmingham Stallions, San Antonio Brahmas and Houston Roughnecks. On the other side, the Memphis Showboats, DC Defenders, Michigan Panthers and Arlington Renegades suffered losses.

Here are the top 10 plays from Week 4!

UFL Top 10 Plays from Week 4 | United Football League

10. RB Wes Hills , Michigan Panthers

ADVERTISEMENT

Faced with a fourth-and-3 from its own 36-yard line, Michigan snapped the ball to Hills, who took off for a 24-yard carry to move the chains. The fake-punt-run sparked a scoring drive for the Panthers in the second quarter.

9. RB Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks

Saylors' 57-yard fourth-quarter run gave him over 100 on the day and sealed the win for the Battlehawks at home.

8. QB Reid Sinnett to WR Cyril Grayson Jr. , Houston Roughnecks

The former LSU sprinter showed off his blazing speed on a 44-yard reception from Sinnett, who ended the drive with a touchdown to make it an eight-point game.

7. DE Chris Odom and ILB Gabriel Sewell Jr., Houston Roughnecks

Odom and Sewell sealed the win for Houston with this strip sack of Arlington Renegades QB Luis Perez in the game's final seconds.

6. CB Kiondre Thomas , Houston Roughnecks

Perez's streak of 77 consecutive passes without an interception came to a screeching halt when a misguided pass found Roughnecks cornerback Kiondre Thomas, who returned it 52 yards the other way.

5. QB AJ McCarron to WR Jahcour Pearson , St. Louis Battlehawks

McCarron stepped up in the pocket to hit wideout Pearson in the corner of the end zone to help seal the win and make up for a costly fumble in the previous series.

4. S Kai Nacua, Michigan Panthers

Brahmas QB Quinten Dormady 's pass was picked off by Nacua in the end zone from the inside safety position, stalling San Antonio's drive early.

3. QB Danny Etling to WR Marcus Simms , Michigan Panthers

Simms got loose, and Etling hit him downfield for a 41-yard touchdown to keep things competitive. The Panthers failed the ensuing two-point attempt, but they converted a fourth-and-12 alternative kickoff, giving them another possession.

2. QB Jordan Ta'amu to WR Kelvin Harmon , DC Defenders

Ta'amu hit Harmon over the middle, and the wideout evaded a tackle on his way to the end zone for a 45-yard score.

1. QB Matt Corral to WR Amari Rodgers , Birmingham Stallions

Corral connected with Rodgers in a tight window, and the receiver spun out of a tackle and took off downfield for a monster 50-yard touchdown.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

share