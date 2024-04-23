United Football League UFL 2024: Every touchdown from Week 4 Published Apr. 23, 2024 12:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 4 of the UFL had its fair share of chaos — including a roughly 90-minute weather delay in the Birmingham Stallions' nail-biter victory over the DC Defenders.

All the while, there were a bevy of lengthy scoring plays, standout moments and tight battles.

Here's every touchdown from Week 4!

Memphis Showboats vs. St. Louis Battlehawks

Memphis Showboats quarterback Case Cookus and wide receiver Vinny Papale got the offense rolling with a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but it was all St. Louis Battlehawks thereafter.

Thanks to three touchdown passes from quarterback AJ McCarron to three different players, St. Louis never trailed again. Wide receiver Jahcour Pearson finished with 10 receptions, reeling in one of McCarron's touchdown passes. Meanwhile, running back Jacob Saylors rushed for 103 yards on 6.9 yards per carry en route to a 32-17 Battlehawks win.

DC Defenders vs. Birmingham Stallions

It was the wildest game of the weekend, as it took every second to determine the winner. Both teams fumbled on their first possession, with Birmingham doing so again on its next possession. Trailing 6-0 late in the second quarter, Stallions quarterback Matt Corral hit Amari Rodgers in a tight window, and the wide receiver took off for a 50-yard touchdown, with the team then taking an 8-6 lead on a safety that came on the other end of the weather delay.

Then, Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu and wide receiver Kelvin Harmon hooked up for a 45-yard touchdown, getting them to within two points. The two teams traded a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter, but Ramiz Ahmed's 46-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Stallions a 20-18 win, keeping them undefeated.

Michigan Panthers vs. San Antonio Brahmas

San Antonio Brahmas running back John Lovett powered in a five-yard score on the opening possession, and they never looked back. It was a defensive battle, as the two teams combined for just two touchdowns, while six consecutive second-half possessions ended with punts.

Late in the fourth quarter, wide receiver Marcus Simms got behind San Antonio's secondary, and QB Danny Etling hit him for a 41-yard touchdown, giving the Michigan Panthers life, especially after they converted the alternative fourth-and-12 kickoff to gain another possession. That said, San Antonio intercepted Etling four plays later and proceeded to run out the clock, winning 19-9.

Arlington Renegades vs. Houston Roughnecks

It was a low-scoring Texas affair that saw the Houston Roughnecks come out on top over the Arlington Renegades.

The Roughnecks were first to reach the end zone, when QB Reid Sinnett hit wide receiver Emmanuel Butler for a 3-yard score late in the second quarter. Houston then opened the second half with another touchdown drive, as running back Mark Thompson had a 10-yard score. While Arlington responded with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Luis Perez to wide receiver Deontay Burnett, neither team scored again, giving Houston a 17-9 victory.

