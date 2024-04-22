United Football League UFL 2024: Week 4 by the numbers Published Apr. 22, 2024 6:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 4 of the UFL season came and went, and with it was a slew of highlight reel-worthy drives.

The Birmingham Stallions (4-0), St. Louis Battlehawks (3-1), San Antonio Brahmas (3-1) and Houston Roughnecks (1-3) were victorious, while the DC Defenders (2-2), Michigan Panthers (2-2), Memphis Showboats (1-3) and Arlington Renegades (0-4) suffered losses.

Here are the numbers to know after Week 4.

1: Houston picked up their first win of the season after a 17-9 victory over Arlington on Sunday. Star running back Mark Thompson made his season debut and promptly scored his first touchdown of the year. Last season in the USFL, Thompson missed the first two games of the season, and Houston ran off a four-game winning streak following his return to the lineup. Roughnecks fans will be hoping history repeats itself again this spring.

9: Brahmas QB Quinten Dormady completed passes to nine different players in San Antonio’s win Saturday. Not bad for a signal-caller making his first start of the season in place of the injured Chase Garbers.

10: It didn't take long for Battlehawks wideout Jahcour Pearson to make an impact Saturday. He caught all 10 of his targets in his first game back from a preseason knee injury. It shouldn’t come as a surprise though, as Pearson led the XFL in receiving yards last spring.

41: Another game, another long touchdown from Michigan receiver Marcus Simms. He hauled in a 41-yard score late in the Panthers’ loss to San Antonio, marking his third touchdown reception of at least 40 yards this season. Simms also had a 76-yard score in Week 2 and a 66-yard touchdown in Week 3. The former West Virginia star leads the league with 281 receiving yards, averaging over 21 yards per grab.

81%: Spring football is known for close games, but this season is closer than ever. Through four weeks of play, 81% of matchups have been a one-score game in the fourth quarter.

100: San Antonio receivers Justin Smith and Jontre Kirklin each went for over 100 receiving yards in the Brahmas’ 19-9 win over Michigan. Kirklin leads the league in receptions through four games with 28 and is second in the UFL in receiving yards with 271.

100%: Every week this season, there has been a game with a lead change in the final five seconds of regulation. Birmingham kicker Ramiz Ahmed kept that streak going this week with his 46-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to hand the Stallions a 20-18 win over the Defenders.

103: Running back Jacob Saylors went off for 103 yards in the Battlehawks’ 32-17 win over Memphis. St. Louis has now won three in a row, and its offense is averaging 30 points per game over that streak.

