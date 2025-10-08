FIFA Men's World Cup Zlatan Ibrahimovic Names the 5 Managers That ‘Changed’ Soccer Forever Updated Oct. 8, 2025 8:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hailed Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Fabio Capello as the coaches who "changed football," while admitting he always wanted to play under Jürgen Klopp and Sir Alex Ferguson.

The AC Milan advisor also backed Ancelotti to lead Brazil to 2026 World Cup glory, saying "everything he touches turns to gold".

Ibrahimovic reflects on the managers who defined his career

Speaking at the European Club Association General Assembly in Rome, Ibrahimovic reflected on his glittering career and the managers who defined his success. The 44-year-old worked with several of football’s greatest minds during spells at Barcelona, Inter, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, including the likes of Massimiliano Allegri, Roberto Mancini, Ronald Koeman and Laurent Blanc. but he identified four other names that stand above the rest.

Guardiola and Mourinho among coaches who shaped modern football

Ibrahimovic had a contentious relationship with Guardiola during his brief spell at Barcelona. He scored 22 goals in 46 appearances for the Spanish club before his acrimonious departure due to his issues with the current Manchester City boss. Nonetheless, he listed the Catalan among the best in his career.

"I had Capello, Mourinho, Guardiola, Ancelotti: these four are football and they changed it," Ibrahimovic said. "I would have liked to be coached by Klopp and Ferguson," he added, as he recalled his experiences working with world-class managers across Europe.

Ibrahimovic says Ancelotti can deliver World Cup glory for Brazil

The former Swedish striker reserved special praise for Ancelotti, his former coach at PSG, tipping him to lead Brazil to success in the 2026 World Cup.

"I hope Brazil win for my friend Ancelotti. I’m rooting for them. Everything he touches turns to gold, let’s see if he can do the same with Brazil," Zlatan said.

Ibrahimovic believes Ancelotti’s calm leadership and tactical flexibility could finally end the Selecao’s 24-year wait for a World Cup trophy, making him the first European coach to lift it with Brazil.

Inside Zlatan’s evolving role at AC Milan

Since being appointed as a consultant to Milan’s ownership group in December 2023, Ibrahimovic’s influence at the club has grown behind the scenes. While he often jokes about his vague job title, reports suggest he played a key role in convincing summer targets Christopher Nkunku and Ardon Jashari to join the Rossoneri project. At the ECA conference, he represented Milan’s management alongside senior RedBird figures, reaffirming his growing presence in football’s executive circles.

