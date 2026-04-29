Zinedine Zidane's Son Luca Suffers Fractured Jaw, Could Miss World Cup

Algeria have been hit with a significant injury scare ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with goalkeeper Luca Zidane emerging as a major doubt for the tournament.

The Granada shot-stopper, son of France legend Zinedine Zidane, suffered a serious facial injury during a Spanish second-division clash against Almeria on Sunday.

Disaster strikes in Segunda División clash

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was forced off the pitch following a heavy collision with Almeria striker Thalys, which initially left him with a concussion.

However, subsequent medical evaluations have painted a much bleaker picture for the former Real Madrid man as he prepares for the biggest summer of his career.

Granada confirmed the extent of the damage in an official club statement, which read: "Medical tests carried out have revealed that the goalkeeper has also suffered a fracture to his jaw and chin."

The injury is expected to rule him out for the remainder of the domestic season, leaving his international aspirations hanging by a thread.

World Cup dreams in jeopardy

The timing could not have been worse for Zidane, who has recently established himself as a key figure for the Fennecs.

Algeria are scheduled to begin their World Cup campaign on June 16 against reigning world champions Argentina in Kansas City, leaving the goalkeeper with a race against time to prove his fitness.

Having officially switched allegiance from France to Algeria last year, the Marseille-born star had been "ready to give everything" for the country of his paternal grandparents. Now, his participation depends on his recovery speed and a looming decision on surgical intervention.

Surgery looms for Granada star

Granada and Zidane are currently weighing up the next steps, with surgery likely to extend his period on the sidelines significantly and almost certainly rule him out of the summer festivities.

The club added: "The player, in consultation with the club's medical staff, will decide in the coming hours on the course of treatment to be followed for his injury."

Petkovic faces goalkeeper headache

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic will be watching the situation closely, as Zidane had started four of the nation's five games during the last Africa Cup of Nations.

The goalkeeper also played the full 90 minutes in a recent goalless draw against Uruguay, solidifying his status as a regular for the national team.

If Zidane is unable to recover in time for the trip to North America, Petkovic will have to look elsewhere for experience between the sticks.

For Zidane, who has spent the majority of his career forging his own path in the Spanish second tier, missing out on the world stage would be a cruel blow after finally stepping out from the shadow of his famous father.